Greetings to participants of Minsk International Film Festival Listapad

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a welcome message to participants of the 28th edition of the Minsk International Film Festival Listapad.

“This year's festival held under the motto True Values has brought together an unprecedented number of participants. Our peaceful land gladly welcomes like-minded people - distinguished maitres and talented young people taking their first steps in film production, and true cinema lovers,” the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the forum would carry on the good tradition of supporting the ideals of humanism, strengthening harmony and mutual understanding between peoples, and in the Year of Historical Memory it would once again remind of the inviolable holy spiritual covenants.