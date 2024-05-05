Aleksandr Lukashenko wishes Happy Easter to Belarusians

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended Easter greetings to Belarusian Christians, who celebrate Easter on 5 May 2024.

“I send my warmest wishes to Belarusian Christians celebrating Easter Sunday. It symbolizes the triumph of life over death, the victory of good over evil, humility and self-sacrifice over permissiveness and selfishness. The light of Easter reminds us of the eternal evangelical ideals of forgiveness and compassion, love and care for our neighbors,” the message of greetings reads.

The President noted that together with the Holy Resurrection of Christ, spring revives and awakens, the hearts of the faithful are filled with harmony and tranquility. “Today the bell ringing of the Orthodox Church symbolizes the triumph on our land of the true values of Christianity, which bring generations together, act as a basis for the unity of the Belarusian people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.