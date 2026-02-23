Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to his fellow citizens, veterans, and military personnel as the country celebrates the Day of Fatherland Defenders and the Armed Forces.

“Since time immemorial, warriors who rose to defend our land in times of hardship have been honored. Sacrificing themselves, they defended the freedom and independence of the Motherland,” the message of greetings reads. “This was the case 85 years ago, during the black years of the Nazi invasion. Back then, the Red Army, our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, saved the country and its people, breaking the back of the fascist beast and bequeathing to us the Great Victory. We must always remember this and honor the feat of the heroes, for oblivion leads to the possibility of it all happening again.”

The head of state noted that this can be seen firsthand today, when on the border frontiers of Belarus, the heirs of the Nazis are again trying to form an armored fist for a thrust to the East. “We all know this, we monitor it, and we understand it. I am convinced that only a modern, mobile, well-equipped army can resist an aggressor. An army like the one you and I have been building all these years,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “An army capable of cooling the ardor of any aggressor. And the guarantee of a peaceful future for Belarus has been and remains the strength of the Belarusian Armed Forces, the unity and cohesion of the people, which we must tirelessly strengthen through our work.”

The President wished everyone good health, peace, prosperity, and wellbeing.