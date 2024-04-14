Greetings to servicemen and veterans of Air Defense Forces

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated servicemen and veterans of the Air Defense Forces on their professional holiday - the Day of the Air Defense Forces.

The head of state drew attention to the ever-increasing role and importance of the Air Defense Forces, their provision with the most advanced hardware and weapons. These troops demonstrate excellent field skills in the course of operational and combat training, the president stated. The main qualities for air defense servicemen are high professionalism, honor, valor and courage, which allow them to quickly and efficiently solve the most difficult tasks to protect the air borders of the Fatherland.

"I am convinced that you will continue the glorious traditions of veterans and remain an example of loyalty to the oath and military duty. You will do everything to ensure that the sky over our country is always clear," the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the servicemen and veterans of the Air Defense Forces for their service and wished them good health, peace, well-being and new achievements in military work for the benefit of Belarus.