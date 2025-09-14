Tanker’s Day greetings

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to veteran tank crew members, military personnel of tank units, and workers of tank repair enterprises on the occasion of the professional holiday – Tanker’s Day.

The message reads: “In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory it is particularly evident that traditions of the victors, the tank crew members who played a huge role in the strategic Operation Bagration, in the liberation of our capital city, and in all the decisive battles of the Great Patriotic War, are religiously preserved and multiplied in the Belarusian army. The strongest foundation on which the power of the tank units and subunits of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is based today is the experience of veterans who have dedicated their lives to the service to the Fatherland and the skills of the younger generation, which demonstrates excellent combat training. May it continue to be so.”

The head of state is convinced that in a dynamically changing world where the role of new types of weapons constantly grows the combat vehicle arsenal remains an exceedingly important factor of deterrence, and Belarusian tankers are an example of loyalty to their country and people.

“I thank you for your service and extend my sincere congratulations on the holiday to veterans, personnel of units and subunits as well as to employees of tank repair enterprises,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President wished everyone good health, happiness, prosperity, and new accomplishments in all their endeavors and undertakings for the benefit of their native Belarus.