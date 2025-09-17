Greetings on Day of People’s Unity

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to his compatriots as Belarus celebrates Day of People’s Unity.

“This holiday is a symbol of the restoration of historical justice and national unity that served as the foundation for the sovereign Belarusian statehood,” the congratulatory message states. "On 17 September 1939, the people of our country, involuntarily divided, regained integrity and freedom and became full-fledged masters of their land.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that thanks to the reunification, Belarusians preserved their identity and ancestral spiritual values, defended their right to a peaceful life during the Great Patriotic War, which they rebuilt and confidently continue living.

“I am convinced that the wisdom and traditions of previous generations, devotion to the Motherland, and harmony in society will always keep us united for the prosperity of our beloved Belarus," the Belarusian leader noted.

The President wished all Belarusians good health, happiness, and well-being.