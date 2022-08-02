Paratroopers' Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to active and retired employees of the Special Operations Forces of the Belarusian Armed Forces as they mark their professional holiday - Paratroopers' Day.

“This day has long become a truly national celebration in our country as it recognizes the outstanding contribution of all generations of paratroopers to the noble cause of defending the Fatherland. Today, the invincible ‘winged infantry' carefully cherishes their brotherhood and preserves glorious military traditions and maintains the continuity of generations. Warriors in blue berets have never failed to demonstrate invincible fighting spirit and resilience, solving tasks that others would not handle. This was the case during the Great Patriotic War, during the war in Afghanistan and other conflict zones and during peacekeeping missions,” the message reads.

“At this difficult time, when our southern neighbor is ablaze, and the hostilities there are threatening to spiral into a global conflict, you firmly stand guard over the Motherland, conducting combat tasks to ensure the military security of the state, doing everything possible and impossible to maintain peace and calm in our native land,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President expressed his conviction that the special operations forces have always been and will remain the elite of the Belarusian army, a reliable shield for the state, a real school of courage and patriotism for young people. The head of state wished the servicemen and their loved ones good health, happiness, prosperity, clear skies and new successes in their service for the benefit of Belarus.