Greetings to workers and veterans of diplomatic service

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the workers and veterans of the diplomatic service as they celebrate their professional holiday:

Dear friends,

I wish you a Happy Diplomatic Worker’s Day.

You have chosen a difficult but very important profession, and its role is constantly increasing in the modern world.

Your selfless service to the Homeland, the ability to persuade partners and opponents, to coordinate the search of a mutually acceptable decision have an impact on the development of the country, the promotion of the economic interests of the state, the safety of Belarusian citizens in any corner of the world.

The priority of our diplomacy is to create the mechanisms of maintaining equal international relations and constructive dialogue on the principles of security and mutually beneficial trade.

I am convinced that the current generation of workers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully committed to the native Belarusian land and can successfully cope with any challenges.

Be the worthy successors the glorious traditions of the Belarusian diplomatic school and honorably fulfill the noble mission which you have been entrusted with.

I wish the workers and veterans of the diplomatic service good health, peace and fulfillment of all plans for the benefit of Belarus.