Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who has turned 70.

“Speaking out against injustice and the oppression of the weak from a young age, you are a worthy successor to Nelson Mandela. Today, your talent as a leader and your vast experience as a statesman have made an invaluable contribution to the development of the Republic of South Africa,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state confirmed Minsk's interest in expanding political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation with Pretoria based on the principles of mutual trust and equality.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Cyril Ramaphosa good health, long life and new successes in his responsible post for the benefit of the country and the people.