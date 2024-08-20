Greetings to Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the country celebrate Foundation Day.

In his message of greetings to the President of Hungary, the head of state emphasized: “As you correctly noted in your message to me, the main foundation on which cooperation between the states should be built is an absolute commitment to the principles of mutual trust and respect. It is in accordance with the fundamental constitutional norms and national interests that Minsk and Budapest have been actively developing bilateral interaction for the benefit of the peoples of our countries for many years already,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the first year of Tamás Sulyok’s presidency fell on a significant event - Hungary's presidency in the EU Council. The President of Belarus expressed confidence that thanks to the leading role of Budapest, such important issues as the protection of the family, traditional Christian values, the need to preserve fair principles of international law and interstate relations will return to the European agenda.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus' readiness for multifaceted cooperation on both the above-mentioned and other topics of mutual interest.

In the message of greetings addressed to the prime minister the Belarusian leader said that modern Hungary, a country with a responsible and active position, consistently pursues a balanced peace-loving policy that meets the national interests of the state first and foremost. Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that despite any international difficulties, Minsk and Budapest remain true to their principles, develop mutually beneficial equatable cooperation based on respect and similarity of views on many issues.

“Undoubtedly, one of the main priorities today is the settlement of the conflict in neighboring Ukraine. Belarus has always advocated peace initiatives and stability in Europe not only in words but also in deeds. That is why we highly appreciate the position of Hungary, which occupies an important place in European politics and takes decisive steps to establish peace,” the President of Belarus stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the leaders of Hungary good health and fruitful activity, energy and strength for success in all endeavors, and also happiness, wellbeing and peaceful sky to the people of Hungary.