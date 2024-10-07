Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Your deep understanding of Russia's historic mission, personal responsibility for the fate of the people and the Fatherland have become a reliable guarantee of strengthening its statehood and sovereignty, building up its social and economic potential and international standing,” the message of greetings reads.

The President emphasized that Belarus highly appreciates Vladimir Putin's consistent firm position and his principled commitment to further development of the Belarusian-Russian alliance and strategic partnership, which have contributed to a significant intensification of economic integration.

“I am confident that together we will be able to open new horizons and outline promising areas of cooperation that meet modern challenges and ensure the expansion of multifaceted ties between our countries,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin good health and long life, happiness and success in state activity for the benefit of the Russian people and Russia.