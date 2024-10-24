Greetings to President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema and Zambian people on the 60th anniversary of independence.

“During this period, Zambia has asserted its right to pursue an independent domestic and foreign policy, and has made significant progress in the economic sector,” the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko confirmed Belarus' interest in intensifying political dialogue with Zambia, as well as in expanding cooperation in trade, science, technology, humanitarian matters and other areas.

The message of congratulations also reads: “Belarus is ready to implement joint projects in agriculture, food security, mining and processing of minerals, manufacturing, and training of personnel to combat natural and man-made disasters.”

The President invited Hakainde Hichilema to visit Belarus to discuss promising areas of cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the President of Zambia good health and success, and the people of this country - peace and prosperity.