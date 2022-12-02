Greetings to Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Thongloun Sisoulith of the Lao People's Democratic Republic as the country celebrates National Day.

“Despite the geographical distance, there are friendly, time-tested relations between Minsk and Vientiane. Mutually beneficial cooperation in the bilateral format and at international forums contributes to the sovereign development of our countries,” the head of state said.

Belarus is interested in expanding the range of goods and services supplied to the Lao market, including for strengthening food security and training qualified specialists in various areas, the message of greetings reads.

Belarus and Laos can be a reliable springboard for each other to reach the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.