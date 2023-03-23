Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Pakistan President Arif Alvi and the people of Pakistan as the country celebrates Pakistan Day.

“This date is a true symbol of the establishment and inviolability of the sovereignty of your country, which is confidently following an independent path of development despite external challenges,” the head of state said. “Belarus attaches great importance to the traditionally good relations with Pakistan, based on the principles of mutual respect and friendship.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Minsk and Islamabad continue intensifying dialogue and are planning a number of bilateral events, which should support the expansion of cooperation in various areas, especially in trade.

The head of state wished good health and professional success to the President of Pakistan, and peace and happiness to the Pakistani people.