Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of India Droupadi Murmu and all Indian people as the country celebrates Republic Day.

“India has made considerable progress in social and economic development and has become one of the most advanced countries in the world,” the message of congratulations reads. “It is very important for Belarus to expand friendly relations with New Delhi. Belarus is also interested in upgrading the political dialogue to the level of strategic partnership,” the President added.

Stepping up contacts in trade, economy, education, investment, science and culture benefits the peoples of the two countries, the head of state is convinced.

“I will be glad to meet with you in person in the year of India's presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and to explore cooperation opportunities in all areas,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Droupadi Murmu good health and many successes, the Indian people peace and further progress.