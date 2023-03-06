Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The head of state stressed that Belarus is committed to the development of equal, respectful, friendly relations with Africa and views Ghana as a promising partner.

“Our country has a big industrial, scientific and technical potential which we can offer to implement joint projects in manufacturing, agricultural mechanization, ensuring food security, education, healthcare,” the message of greetings reads. “I am convinced that it is necessary to develop the legal framework and take practical steps to promote cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.”

The President reaffirmed Belarus’ readiness to discuss the prospects of interaction in any convenient format.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Nana Akufo-Addo and all people of Ghana good health, peace and prosperity.