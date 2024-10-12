Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo as the country celebrates Independence Day.

"More than 50 years ago, your country chose a new path based on the priority of the interests of its citizens. The result of this fundamental decision was a strong socially-oriented state, which is ready not only to defend national values but also to deepen respectful and mutually beneficial relations with international partners," the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that Equatorial Guinea is well aware of Belarus' potential in such sectors as agriculture, healthcare, education, housing and industrial construction, oil refining, woodworking and others. "With our experience and competencies, we can help friendly Equatorial Guineas to reach new heights in the social and economic development of," the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the roadmap of bilateral cooperation signed last year will be successfully implemented in accordance with the agreements reached.

The Belarusian President wished the President of Equatorial Guinea excellent health, longevity and the implementation of plans, and peace and prosperity to the people of the country.