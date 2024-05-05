Greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended Happy Easter wishes to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on 5 May.

“Christ's Resurrection is the greatest testimony of God's love, a symbol of eternal life, its victory over death. This holiday unites believers, fills souls with healing energy, mercy and compassion. It brings good and hope, gives strength to face everyday problems, sorrows and illnesses,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed gratitude to Patriarch Kirill for his tireless work aimed at strengthening the fraternal unity of the peoples of Belarus and Russia. “Today the Church directs its service to all-round support of people, provides effective assistance to those in need,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Patriarch Kirill peace, health and longevity.