Greetings to people of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as the country celebrates a national holiday.

The head of state remarked that in 2022 the two countries celebrate a landmark event – the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. “In spite of different challenges of these years, it is clear that our countries have a certain positive experience of cooperation, first of all, in investment, IT, transport, humanitarian contacts,” the message of greetings reads. “Unfortunately, complicated geopolitical realities are not conductive to the development of bilateral interaction at the current stage and present new challenges for the peoples of the two countries. I sincerely hope that the responsibility for the future of our common home – the European region – will prevail in its capital cities, and we will resume constructive cooperation for the common good.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ openness to dialogue with Luxembourg relying on the principles of partnership and mutual respect.

The head of state wished the people of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg peace, accord and wellbeing.