Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to Ukraine

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of Ukraine as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old sincere good-neighborly relations between the peoples of the two countries. Belarus will continue to stand up for the preservation of concord, development of friendly and mutually respectful contacts at all levels,” the message of greetings reads.

The Belarusian head of state wished Ukrainians peaceful skies, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring a decent life.