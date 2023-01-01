Aleksandr Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Slovakia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of the Slovak Republic as the country celebrates Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic (National Day).

“In the course of history Belarusian and Slovak people have always respected and supported the principles of equality, trust and respect. They were united by joint fight during World War II, eagerness to develop business and humanitarian cooperation,” the message of greetings reads.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Slovakia. “Sincere friendship and ties between us cannot be destroyed all at once by political ambitions and contradictions,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. “Belarus has always been in favor of expanding partnership at all levels. I am convinced that our citizens will definitely find ways to preserve sustainable contacts which will serve as a solid foundation for the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries.”

The President wished the people of Slovakia wellbeing, prosperity and peaceful future. “May the new year of 2023 bring hope and joy to every home and fulfill all cherished dreams,” he added.