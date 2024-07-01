Greetings to people of Canada

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Canada as the country celebrates Independence Day.

"In 1867, the three provinces joined together to become a confederation, which, under a common flag, received the status of an independent state of Canada, with which Belarus has a long history of relations. Even the geographical distance between Minsk and Ottawa did not prevent us from finding common interests, creating families, developing trade and providing mutual support in difficult life situations. Joint projects in industry, science, education and sport, including ice hockey, which is so beloved in our countries, allowed us to understand each other better," the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the invaluable wealth of contacts between Belarusian and Canadian families, ordinary people, scientists and businesses accumulated over decades will help overcome temporary difficulties and restore a full-fledged interstate dialogue.

The Belarusian President wished all Canadians a peaceful sky and confidence in the future. "We will be happy to see you in Belarus!" the head of state said.