Aleksandr Lukashenko extends St Patrick’s Day greetings to Ireland

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Ireland on their national holiday - St. Patrick’s Day.

“Belarusians and Irish people have warm feelings for each other as they have common values, like love for the native land, the desire to live peacefully and maintain good relations with neighbors, commitment to working and creating,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that in this difficult international situation, the prudence and peacefulness of the Irish people will prevent them from external confrontation attempts and will facilitate a meaningful and mutually beneficial dialogue between Belarus and Ireland.

“On this festive day, I sincerely wish happiness, prosperity and well-being to Irish friends,” the President noted.