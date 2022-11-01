Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Luiz Lula da Silva on winning Brazil presidential election

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election as President of Brazil.

"The sovereign people of Brazil have once again demonstrated a high level of confidence in the course that the state will follow under your confident leadership. It was during your previous term that I made my first and so far my only visit to your wonderful country. Together with you, we have outlined the main priorities for the development of Belarusian-Brazilian relations," the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his conviction that Minsk and Brasilia can significantly intensify political, trade, economic and humanitarian ties on the basis of mutual understanding and respect, expand cooperation in the international arena for the sake of effectively protecting the independence and national interests of the states, establishing and maintaining a just world order.

"To this end, I have the honor to renew my invitation to you to visit Belarus at a convenient time. We have something to talk about as good old friends, something to discuss taking into account the changes that have occurred over the past twelve years," the message of greetings reads.