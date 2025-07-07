Greetings to Presidential Sports Club

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the team of the Presidential Sports Club on its 20th anniversary.

The head of state noted that this association is rightfully considered an important part of the country’s physical education and sports movement. “Over two decades, hundreds of large-scale projects have been brought to fruition and dozens of multifunctional sports grounds have been built with your direct involvement. Thousands of athletes and coaches have received tangible support. Your contribution to children’s sports and the upbringing of the younger generation deserves a special mention,” the message reads.

The President expressed confidence that by leveraging their collective potential and huge experience, the team of the Presidential Sports Club will be able to expand their reach and impact, encouraging more Belarusians to embrace an active way of life.

“I wish you, your family and friends good health, peace and goodness,” added Aleksandr Lukashenko.