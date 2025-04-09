Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko attended HC Dinamo Minsk’s training session at Minsk Arena on 9 April.

HC Dinamo Minsk have made history as they reached the KHL playoffs quarterfinal for the first time. The Bisons beat HC CSKA Moscow 4-2 in the first round, winning all three matches in Minsk and one in Moscow.

On 9 April Aleksandr Lukashenko came to Minsk Arena to watch HC Dinamo Minsk’s practice and talk to the players.

The hockey players and the President held the conversation right on the ice. The head of state thanked the Bisons for great performance in the KHL playoffs. Reaching the Gagarin Cup quarterfinal is a historic achievement for HC Dinamo Minsk. The President said he was following the Bisons’ recent successful performance. Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he had also discussed hockey matters with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The President called HC Dinamo Minsk’s recent match against HC CSKA in Moscow one of the most spectacular games.

HC Dinamo Minsk will face HC Traktor Chelyabinsk in the quarterfinal. The Bisons will play the first two games in Chelyabinsk on 12 and 14 April.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has shared his expectations for HC Dinamo Minsk v HC Traktor Chelyabinsk second-round series in the ongoing KHL playoffs.

“I have watched HC Traktor’s games. They show the same style as you: a fast and bold game,” the President shared his opinion about the playing style of HC Dinamo Minsk’s future opponents in the Gagarin Cup second round and called HC Traktor a team that “is good enough to face”.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Siberians were actually our people adding that many Belarusians had been exiled to Siberia in the past. “They built Siberia, half of Russia in fact. These are our people, Belarusian people. Nevertheless, sport is sport,” the President said.

After talking to the hockey players, the President had an impromptu matchup against HC Dinamo Minsk goalie Vasily Demchenko, and scored a number of goals. After the warm-up he watched the players' practice and shared some advice with the players.

Among the treats Aleksandr Lukashenko brought for the players was bread from Vitebsk and Mogilev bakeries. The head of state said that he announced a contest for the best bread in Belarus once. The Mogilev bread won the contest, but Vitebsk bakers were not satisfied with the decision and made their brown bread for the contest. The President brought this bread and lard for the hockey players.

Among the treats was also honey from Tajikistan. “It is very good honey. Eat it every morning, before training sessions... Try it on your coach!” the President joked. “Mountain honey from Tajikistan is very good indeed.”

“Thank you, guys, once again! Do not forget to eat lard after training,” the head of state added. He also advised the players to never rush in making decisions, including the ones about getting to the NHL. Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that it may not be easy to get back when the players get such a desire later.

The team also prepared a gift for Aleksandr Lukashenko. The President got a hockey jersey signed by HC Dinamo Minsk players. Aleksandr Lukashenko promised to place the jersey in the Palace of Independence if the Bisons beat HC Traktor and progress to the next round.