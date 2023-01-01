Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Our countries have established the relations of mutual respect and trust which are a solid foundation for the further expansion of contacts in all areas,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state stressed that Minsk is sincerely interested in the vigorous development of the political dialogue with Khartoum, closer cooperation in the economy and trade, education, humanitarian and other fields.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Abdel Fattah Al Burhan good health and every success. He also wished the people of Sudan peace and wellbeing.