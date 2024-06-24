Greetings to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta John T. Dunlap

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Prince and 81st Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta Fra' John T. Dunlap on Malta's National Day, St. John the Baptist.

“During their humanitarian missions, representatives of the Order of Malta have seen a lot of pain and suffering of war victims. Your country has also experienced losses and hardships,” the head of state noted. “This year we celebrate the 80th anniversary of our liberation from Nazism that killed every third Belarusian. This is why we call on all states to embark on peace, meaningful dialogue and bona fide interaction. This call takes on special significance today as the modern world is engulfed in conflicts and hostility. Only understanding, negotiations, willingness to listen and ability to hear each other will help us build a peaceful future for our descendants,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President wished health and longevity to Fra' John T. Dunlap, and prosperity to the Order of Malta.

“We will be glad to welcome you to the hospitable Belarusian land, where you will always find support for constructive initiatives,” noted Aleksandr Lukashenko.