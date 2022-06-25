Greetings to new head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta John T. Dunlap

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to John T. Dunlap who was appointed Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

The head of state remarked that Belarus and the Order of Malta are connected by many years of friendship and cooperation in a wide range of industries. “Over this period we have confirmed the status of reliable partners and associates,” the message of greetings reads. “We have achieved a lot, but I believe that the future has many great things in store for us. I hope that by joint efforts, relying on the principles of continuity, respect and eagerness to promote dialogue, we will be able to multiply positive examples of cooperation.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished John T. Dunlap good health and every success.