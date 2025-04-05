Belarus president's team wins Republican Hockey League gold

The hockey team of the president of Belarus has won the Republican Hockey League (RHL) for the 16th time.

The Belarus president’s team beat the team of Minsk Oblast in the second match of the finals at the Olympic Arena in Minsk on 5 April. The team of the head of state won in a series of shootouts 6-5 (1-4, 1-0, 3-1, 0-0, 1-0).

Andrei Kostitsyn and Artyom Kotkovets were named the best players of today's match. They were awarded prizes by Chairman of the Presidential Sports Club Dmitry Lukashenko. The awards were presented by Sports and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk, Minsk Mayor Vladimir Kukharev and Chairman of the Belarusian Hockey Federation Aleksandr Bogdanovich.

In the third place match, the Grodno Oblast team trounced the Mogilev Oblast team in Grodno 5-1.

In the first round, the Belarus president’s team defeated the team of Grodno Oblast in Minsk (10-3), the team of Gomel Oblast in Zhlobin (5-2), the team of Brest Oblast in Minsk (8-2), the team of Vitebsk Oblast in Minsk (10-4), the team of Minsk Oblast in Minsk (3-2) and the team of Mogilev Oblast in Minsk (8-7). The Belarus president’s team secured a 9-3 win over the team of Mogilev Oblast in the semifinal.

The amateur ice hockey tournament is organized by the Presidential Sports Club, the Sport and Tourism Ministry and the Minsk City Hall.