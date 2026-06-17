Aleksandr Lukashenko approves amendments to laws on tourism

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the law “On amendments to laws on physical culture, sport and tourism” on 17 June.

The document introduces amendments to a number of legislative acts in furtherance of Presidential Decree No. 329 “On improving public administration in the tourism sector” of 10 September 2025 and in line with law enforcement and regulatory practice.

The law clarifies the goals and priorities of state regulation in order to transform the tourism sector from a social sphere into an economic one. It also establishes the powers of the recently created National Tourism Agency.

The powers of the President and the government in the tourism sector have been expanded, while the authority of the National Tourism Agency has been officially defined in legislation.

The law also revises the procedure for compiling and maintaining the register of tourism industry entities. In addition, it broadens the list of organizations and entities eligible to act as advertisers of social advertising campaigns.