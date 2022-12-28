Belarus’ state fund of social protection to get Br302m more revenue in 2022

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.444 “On clarifying certain indicators of the state non-budgetary fund” on 28 December.

Given the expected performance of the salary fund in the current year and data on the actual execution of the budget of the state non-budgetary fund of social protection of the population of the Republic of Belarus, the fund budget revenue is expected to go up Br302,563,200 and expenditure - up Br189,121,300 in January-September 2022. The excess of revenue over expenditure is up Br113,441,900.