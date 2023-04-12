Additional measures on radioactive waste management enacted in Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.101 on organizing a radioactive waste management system on 12 April. The Decree is meant to enable the operation of a system for long-term storage and burial of radioactive waste.

The Decree defines sources of funding the operation of a specifically authorized organization – the national operator for managing radioactive waste – and a general design organization, which is supposed to provide scientific support for designing and building facilities for managing radioactive waste.