Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree on social support for individual categories of citizens

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decree No.149 on the social support for individual categories of citizens.

The document was adopted to prevent restrictions on pension rights of the citizens that permanently live in Belarus.

The decree provides for including the periods of military service in the territories of the Latvian and Estonian Soviet Socialist Republics, which were part of the USSR in the past, into the employment history used to award pensions in Belarus. It will allow raising the size of pensions for about 180 Belarusian citizens.