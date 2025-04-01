Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree on investment project to introduce 5G technology in Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 139 “On the implementation of the investment project”. The document is aimed at further development of modern infrastructure of telecommunication networks in Belarus based on the introduction of new information and communication technologies in the interests of the state, citizens and business.

The Decree provides for the development of a network of cellular mobile telecommunications on IMT-2020 (5G) technology under the model of a single infrastructure operator with the inclusion of a single network of cellular mobile telecommunications on LTE (4G) technology.

The move will help improve the availability and quality of mobile communication and internet speed through the introduction of 5G technology and the wider coverage of the country's territory by LTE technology.