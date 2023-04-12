Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree on Hi-Tech Park development

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.102 “On the development of the Hi-Tech Park” on 12 April. The Decree had been prepared as a result of the government conference held on 11 April to discuss the development of the country’s IT industry.

The Decree is aimed at enabling conditions conducive to further promising development of the Hi-Tech Park through reliance on modern technological tendencies and essentially opens up a new page in the history of Belarus’ information technologies industry.

The Decree provides for setting up a managing company as part of the Hi-Tech Park. The managing company will focus on intensive strategic development of the Hi-Tech Park. It will represent the Hi-Tech Park during interaction with foreign partners and will assist the park’s resident companies with expanding their export, penetrating new markets, and raising foreign investments.

Meanwhile, all the business operation terms the Hi-Tech Park offers – legal framework, taxation, financial conditions – have not changed at all.

The Supervisory Board of the Hi-Tech Park will retain its authority in full. A secretariat will be set up to facilitate its operation.