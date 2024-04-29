Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree on conscription of reserve officers for military service

On 29 April, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 179 "On the conscription of reserve officers for military service".

The document provides for the conscription in 2024 into the Armed Forces and border service bodies of male citizens under the age of 27 who have been trained in the relevant training programs for reserve officers at military departments or faculties, have the military rank of officer and are enrolled in the reserve.

The measures envisaged in the decree are carried out by the Armed Forces of Belarus annually on a planned basis.

The document is aimed to increase the level of primary officer staffing level in the Armed Forces and border service bodies, and to ensure the training of the mobilization reserve.