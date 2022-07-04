Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree to recruit conscripts, reservists

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 227 “On discharge from active duty, on conscription and recruitment to the reserve force”.

The decree provides for the call up to active duty military service of male citizens of the Republic of Belarus who are 18 years old by the day of conscription and who are not entitled to or have forfeited the right to deferment from conscription. The conscription and recruitment process is due in August – November 2022.

The decree is designed to help the central government bodies, local executive and administrative bodies to recruit conscripts and reservists.

The decree also provides for the discharge from active duty of the military who have completed the established term of military service.