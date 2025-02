Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 33 “On raising pensions” on 20 January.

According to the Decree, labor pensions will be recalculated and increased by an average of 10% on 1 February 2025.

In February of this year, Br2.2 billion will be allocated to pay pensions, of which Br196 million is additional costs associated with the increase in accordance with the Decree.