Order of Honor bestowed upon leader of Russia’s Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree on 20 June to bestow an Order of Honor upon Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation faction in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Gennady Zyuganov is awarded in recognition of a considerable personal contribution to the advancement of all-round cooperation between Belarus and Russia, to the development of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, to reinforcing friendly relations and the unity of the nations of the two states.