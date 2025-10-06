Talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

A meeting of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said took place at the Palace of Independence on 6 October.

The official negotiations of the Belarusian head of state and the Sultan of Oman had been preceded by a solemn welcome ceremony in the Palace of Independence involving an honor guard company. National anthems were performed followed by a photography ceremony.

At the beginning of the meeting, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the agreement for the visit of the Sultan of Oman was reached in December 2024 during the Belarusian leader’s visit to Oman. By coming to Minsk, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said kept his promise. “I must saythat you are a man of your word: you promised to come, and you came,” he said.

The Belarusian head of state pointed out that mass media had described the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Minsk as historic. “I share this point of view,” the President said.

Addressing the distinguished guest, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed: “I would like you to know: we are determined to build the best possible relationship with Oman.”

The head of state also highlighted the extensive preparatory work for the visit, noting that the parties had achieved concrete agreements, not merely statements of intent. The two leaders will now focus on discussing the implementation of these agreements.In particular, a roadmap for enhancing bilateral cooperation has been prepared for signing. “This means the roadmap is ready. Our task as heads of state is clear: to coordinate this joint action plan and oversee its fulfillment,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President stated that for Belarus, Oman is the closest partner in the entire region. “Therefore, we are keen on developing relations with you in all areas. I want to assure you that if we agree on any matter, we will deliver,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

“I would like to assure you that you will not regret coming to Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I will be looking forward to your next visit to Belarus in the winter,” the Belarusian leader added with a touch of humor.

“Thanks to the joint decisions to ease visa requirements and launch direct air services starting in February 2025, over 1,700 Belarusians have already visited your wonderful country. We are looking forward to welcoming Omani guests. The visit of Oman’s Minister of Health to Belarus demonstrated the potential for medical tourism, as well as for educational and cultural exchanges,” the head of state said.

He stressed that the agreement to waive visas for holders of ordinary passports, which will be signed during this visit, will bring Belarus and Oman even closer together and contribute to the implementation of joint projects.

“In Muscat [during Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit to Oman in December 2024] you and I said that initially it is necessary to launch 2-3 joint projects and move forward. One can say that this task is being accomplished by our private sector. With our projects in Oman we are reinforcing food security of not only Oman but your entire region,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “Omani investments in the sphere of wood processing will help more efficiently use Belarus’ natural riches. Moreover, intensive contacts have allowed forming a serious pool of additional projects.”

The President offered gratitude for interest in organizing joint assembly enterprises and sales of MAZ and Amkodor vehicles and machines. He stated that Belarusian enterprises are ready to transition cooperation with the partners chosen by the Omani side into the practical dimension.

“As a result, we intend to reach the point of setting up a good and long-term supporting point in Oman – a hub for promoting Belarusian products in the region of the Persian Gulf and East Africa,” the Belarus President said.

Prospects for interaction in pharmaceutics are also available: the first few contracts have been signed on shipping Belarusian medications to Oman. The medications are now going through the certification process.

“We are open to any initiatives of the Omani side and would be glad to make our own contribution to the realization of your ambitious strategic plan for developing the country: the Oman Vision 2040,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

As a common task he suggested not reducing the current pace and dynamics of interaction while reinforcing the high level of trust between both countries. To accomplish this task, in addition to economy the parties have access to tools like cooperation in sport and in culture.

“Mutual meetings and visits are very important for promoting our projects. Just the way you are doing it today. If we support this high level of our relations, I am convinced that all the projects and contracts we have signed and we have yet to sign will be implemented on time. The dialogue between Belarus and Oman is destined to become an example of genuinely equal, trustful, and mutually beneficial cooperation between two friendly countries. All our agreements will be fulfilled by the Belarusian side without fail and on time. Because Oman is an extremely interesting country for us. We will reciprocate,” the Belarusian leader is convinced.