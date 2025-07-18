69 mothers of many commended in Belarus

An Order of Mother has been bestowed upon 69 residents of Vitebsk Oblast, Grodno Oblast, Minsk Oblast, and Mogilev Oblast in recognition of their giving birth and raising five or more kids. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed relevant decree No.281 on 18 July.

Among the awardees are representatives of agricultural enterprises, light industry enterprises, communications enterprises, civil engineering enterprises, representatives of social services, forestry industry, trade industry, institutions of culture, education, and healthcare as well as housewives.

The awardees include the controller of semi-finished and finished products at the Vitebsk cardboard and printing plant Pokrovsky Anastasia Medvedkina, forewoman of an animal husbandry production team at the agricultural enterprise Barseyevo Yanina Selezneva, care assistant at the Volkovysk District Territorial Social Services Center Ernesta Avtukh, head of the Petrevichi Rural House of Culture Olga Grakhovskaya, nurse in the Pediatric Department of the Molodechno District Central Hospital Svetlana Volodina, postwoman at Post Office No.9 of the city of Zhodino of the Zhodino Postal Communication District Zinaida Zagortseva, economist at the Housing Repair and Maintenance Department of the Leninsky District of Mogilev Anastasia Guzkova, woodgrower at the complex for growing planting material with a closed root system of the Mogilev forestry enterprise Viktoria Kashkan.