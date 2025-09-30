Order of Mother bestowed on 182 residents of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 348 to award the Order of Mother on 30 September.

The award will be presented to female workers from various sectors for giving birth to and raising five or more children. The recipients include representatives of the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, forestry and housing and utilities, construction and transport, energy, banking, and social services, trade, communications and tourism, emergency response agencies, institutions of education, healthcare, culture, and media and also to individual entrepreneurs and housewives.

The award recipients include Yelena Dashkevich, an accountant in the Financial Settlements Department of the Center for Supporting the Activities of Budgetary Organizations in Brest District; Natalya Fairushina, an electromechanic for communication equipment at the Soligorsk Zonal Communication Node site of the Minsk Branch of Beltelecom; Ksenia Dernova, an artist at Orsha Linen Mill; Alina Gotchenya, an agronomist at the Kolenskoye agricultural enterprise in Zhitkovichi District; Maria Zenkovskaya, a forest master at the Zhitkovichi Forestry Enterprise; Violetta Voitko, a correspondent for the Svetly Shlyakh newspaper in Smorgon; Yulia Yermakovich, a forewoman at the dairy farm in the Khodorovo agro-town, Soligorsk District; Tatyana Makeyenko, a postal carrier at Post Office No. 2 in Dzerzhinsk; Alesya Kozubovskaya, deputy director of Cherikov Children's School of Arts;. Kristina Ivanets, an assistant at the Department of Civil Law Disciplines of Francysk Skaryna Gomel State University; Anna Seidova, an electronic computer operator in the plastics shop of the Minsk Refrigerator Plant, a part of ZAO ATLANT; and Tatyana Yushkevich, a chocolate producer in the chocolate shop of the Kommunarka factory.

All in all, 182 female residents from all regions and the city of Minsk have been awarded the Order of Mother.