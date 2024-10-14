Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft protocol on amendments to SCO budget agreement

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 393 on 14 October to approve the draft protocol on amending the agreement on procedure for the formation and execution of the budget of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from 1 December 2017 as a basis for further talks.

The document revises the share contributions of the SCO member states to the organization's budget. The amount of the contribution is based on the principle of equity participation of the parties. Belarus became a full-fledged, tenth member of the SCO on 4 July 2024.

The Belarusian government shall hold negotiations on the draft protocol and sign it.