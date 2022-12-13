Belarusian-Russian draft intergovernmental agreement on shipping on inland waterways okayed
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decree No.422, which approved a Belarusian-Russian draft intergovernmental agreement on shipping on inland waterways as a basis for negotiations.
The Transport and Communications Ministry has been authorized to hold negotiations on the draft agreement and make minor adjustments if necessary. The ministry has also been authorized to sign the document once the sides come to terms within limits of the approved draft.