On first session of Belarusian People’s Congress as constitutional body

The first session of the Belarusian People’s Congress as a constitutional body took place on 24 April.

Four decisions were made during the session: on electing the chairman of the Belarusian People’s Congress, his deputy and the presidium of the congress and on passing provisional regulations of the Belarusian People’s Congress.

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Grigoryevich Lukashenko was elected Chairman of the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress.

Aleksandr Nikolayevich Kosinets was elected Deputy Chairman of the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress.

The elected presidium includes:

Vadim Anatolyevich Bogush;

Aleksandr Vasilyevich Brantsevich;

Konstantin Viktorovich Burak;

Nadezhda Andreyevna Yermakova;

Vladimir Stepanovich Karanik;

Marina Aleksandrovna Lenchevskaya;

Sergei Lvovich Polyakov;

Sergei Mikhailovich Sivets;

Ruslan Borisovich Strakhar;

Irina Vladimirovna Tylets;

Dmitry Vladimirovich Chernyakov;

Olga Aleksandrovna Shpilevskaya;

Yuri Vitoldovich Shuleiko.

All the decisions were signed by the chairman of the Belarusian People’s Congress and published by the national legislation registry.