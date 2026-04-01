Aleksandr Lukashenko appoints deputy heads of State Forensic Examination Committee

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed deputy chairmen of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus. The corresponding decrees were signed by the head of state on 1 April.

Colonel of Justice Andrei Roshchupkin and Colonel Artem Lapko have been appointed deputy chairmen of the State Forensic Examination Committee. Artem Lapko has been granted the special rank of Colonel of Justice as part of a re-qualification process.