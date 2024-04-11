Aleksandr Lukashenko honors participants and organizers of Vasilevskaya’s space flight

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has presented high awards and the Presidential Commendations to the participants and organizers of the space flight of the first cosmonaut in Belarus’ sovereign history. Respective decrees and orders were signed by the President. Russian nationals were among the awardees.

The awards were handed over to the Belarusian nationals at a ceremony in the Palace of Independence on 11 April.

Roscosmos Director General Yuri Borisov was honored with the Order of Friendship of Peoples for outstanding achievements in the field of space and research, for training highly qualified personnel and for strengthening international cooperation. The Presidential Commendations were conferred on Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Programs Sergei Krikalev, cosmonaut of the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Center Oleg Novitsky and Head of this center Maxim Kharlamov.

For the courage during the space flight and significant personal contribution to space exploration, the Hero of Belarus title was awarded to cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya.

Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov was awarded the Order of Honor. The head of state presented the Medal for Labor Merits to Belavia Director General Igor Cherginets and the Presidential Commendations to cosmonaut Anastasia Lenkova and Deputy Head of the Aerospace Activities Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Ivan Bucha. Aleksandr Lukashenko also conferred the Presidential Commendations on the parents of Marina Vasilevskaya and Anastasia Lenkova.