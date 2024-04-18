Aleksandr Lukashenko appoints Investigative Committee officers

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has made a number of personnel appointments concerning the structure of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus. The head of state signed the relevant decrees on 18 April.

Major-General of Justice Sergei Udovikov has been appointed Chief of the Minsk Oblast Office of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus. He was relieved of his previous position of the Chief of the Gomel Oblast Office of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus. Colonel of Justice Maksim Sprintsin has been appointed to this position.