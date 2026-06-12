Interview with Al Arabiya television channel

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has given an interview to the Al Arabiya television channel.

The interview lasted approximately an hour and a half. Aleksandr Lukashenko answered around two dozen questions, which touched upon, among other things, the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, the search for solutions to existing contradictions, and the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

The President shared his views on the global changes currently underway in the world, spoke about contacts with the United States and European Union countries, and commented on the militarization of several European nations.

The interview also addressed the development of cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other states in the Middle East.

The interview was conducted by Melinda Nucifora, an international news anchor and correspondent for Al Arabiya.

Asked whether there is hope for peace in the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, the head of state said: “The world is very unstable today because of the human factor. These wars were not given to us by God. We brought ourselves to this point. So we need to think about how to end them. As for whether these wars can be stopped, especially in our region (and in your region in the Middle East), we now have a greater opportunity than ever before to end them.”

“Everything depends on the desire of just a few people. If that desire exists, these wars can certainly be ended this year. Even the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be resolved this year.”

Regarding the Middle East, Aleksandr Lukashenko believes there is no alternative but to end the conflict. “There is no option other than stopping the war. And it will be stopped this year. I hope even in the near future. First and foremost, the conflict between the United States and Iran, as it is commonly described. Although I do not consider it a war between Americans and Iranians. It is primarily a conflict between Israel and Iran, into which the United States has been drawn because of the short-sighted policies of certain U.S. leaders.”

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, current circumstances are pushing all parties toward ending the conflict.“I know the position of the President of the United States, whose role is crucial in ending this war. He is focused on bringing it to an end. Once again, I emphasize: there is no other way out and no other solution.” He added that, unlike the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman is driven by different dynamics. “This is a more complex conflict than the one involving Iran. And that is the difference between this conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman and the war in Ukraine. This conflict is more complex than the one in Iran,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian President argued that objective conditions are compelling the U.S. administration to end military pressure on Iran. “And Israel will be fully dependent on the position of the United States. Therefore, I believe these conflicts can be ended this year. And I am not merely hoping for it, I am confident that they will be resolved,” Aleksandr Lukashenko concluded.